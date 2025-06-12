Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Air India Flight Crashes Near Ahmedabad

A tragic plane crash involving an Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London occurred shortly after takeoff. The crash, near Ahmedabad's international airport, involved 230 passengers and 12 crew members. The incident sparked a massive fire and ongoing rescue operations are underway, with hopes for possible survivors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-06-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 18:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred on Thursday involving an Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London. The plane crashed shortly after takeoff, prompting a swift response from local authorities.

The crash site near Ahmedabad's international airport became the focal point of a massive rescue operation led by police commissioner GS Malik. Initial reports indicate the flight had 230 passengers and 12 crew members on board.

Videos from the scene showed the aircraft losing altitude before impact, resulting in a large fire and plume of smoke. Commissioner Malik held out hope for survivors, confirming that some individuals were transported to a hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

