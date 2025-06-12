Left Menu

A New Wave of Safety: Heat Alerts for Delhi's Outdoor Workers

The India Meteorological Department and Greenpeace India have launched a project to deliver heatwave warnings to Delhi's street vendors and outdoor workers. These warnings are shared in local languages through community networks, ensuring that those most exposed to heat are prioritized in climate resilience efforts.

New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 19:24 IST
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in collaboration with Greenpeace India has rolled out a pioneering project to reach street vendors and outdoor workers in Delhi with essential heatwave warnings.

This initiative, hailed as a 'landmark' by IMD officials, aims to make weather forecasts more inclusive and accessible by delivering them in simple, local languages.

The project leverages vendor networks and grassroots communities, using various communication channels such as WhatsApp groups and public displays, to alert those most at risk from heatwaves, fundamentally placing them at the core of climate resilience strategies.

