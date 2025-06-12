Public Empowered to Repair West Bengal's Roads
The West Bengal government invites citizens to submit photos of damaged roads to the Public Works Department for swift repairs. PWD Minister Pulak Roy announced a phone line, 9088822111, for public submissions with promises of action within 48 hours, covering both municipal and panchayat road issues.
The West Bengal government is actively involving citizens in addressing the state's road condition. Members of the public are encouraged to send photos of dilapidated roads maintained by the Public Works Department (PWD) to a designated phone number, 9088822111. The government promises that necessary actions will follow within 48 hours.
PWD Minister Pulak Roy highlighted this initiative in a discussion in the state assembly, illustrating an effort to improve road infrastructure rapidly. The response time is promised to be consistent across both municipal and panchayat areas, ensuring comprehensive coverage.
Additionally, Speaker Biman Banerjee suggested establishing drop boxes at the assembly premises for MLAs to submit complaints about poor road conditions in their constituencies. This feedback mechanism is part of the state's ongoing commitment to maintaining its road network effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
