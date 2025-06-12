Optimizing Vacant Buildings in Himachal Pradesh: A Push for Development
Himachal Pradesh minister Rajesh Dharmani has urged officials to disclose details of unused government buildings. Leading a cabinet sub-committee meeting, Dharmani emphasized optimizing vacant spaces and expediting construction projects. The emphasis is on creating redevelopment policies, promoting private participation, and approving budget revisions for infrastructure development.
Country:
India
Himachal Pradesh minister Rajesh Dharmani has instructed officials to submit details of unutilized government buildings within a week. The directive aims to harness these vacant spaces for better utilization as proposed during a cabinet sub-committee meeting.
All relevant departments, boards, and committees headed by deputy commissioners and SDMs are urged to comply. As of now, only 21 of around 71 departments have submitted necessary details, with more information anticipated soon to ensure an accurate evaluation of available spaces.
Emphasizing the need for innovation in urban development, Dharmani called for expedited construction projects in Shimla and encouraged private sector involvement. The meeting included approvals of budget estimates and standard procedures for purchasing private land, with plans to develop residential units in Dharamshala.
(With inputs from agencies.)
