Optimizing Vacant Buildings in Himachal Pradesh: A Push for Development

Himachal Pradesh minister Rajesh Dharmani has instructed officials to submit details of unutilized government buildings within a week. The directive aims to harness these vacant spaces for better utilization as proposed during a cabinet sub-committee meeting.

All relevant departments, boards, and committees headed by deputy commissioners and SDMs are urged to comply. As of now, only 21 of around 71 departments have submitted necessary details, with more information anticipated soon to ensure an accurate evaluation of available spaces.

Emphasizing the need for innovation in urban development, Dharmani called for expedited construction projects in Shimla and encouraged private sector involvement. The meeting included approvals of budget estimates and standard procedures for purchasing private land, with plans to develop residential units in Dharamshala.

(With inputs from agencies.)