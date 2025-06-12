Vision 2030: Transforming Mathura and Kanpur into Model Cities

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has advocated for establishing integrated government office complexes in Mathura and Kanpur to centralize district and divisional offices, thereby simplifying administrative processes. During a review of Vision 2030 plans, Adityanath underscored the need for these complexes to have facilities such as advocate chambers, food courts, and adequate parking.

The Chief Minister stressed infrastructure development, heritage preservation, and traffic decongestion in Mathura-Vrindavan. He emphasized the importance of religious sites and proposed facilities for pilgrimage routes. Key projects include the Swami Haridas cultural auditorium and Krishna Lok Park. Efforts to restore the Yamuna River's flow and purity are also prioritized.

For Kanpur, the Vision 2030 blueprint involves 61 projects aimed at decongesting the city's core, expanding industrial infrastructure, and enhancing public transport. Major plans include New Kanpur City, Knowledge City, and an EV Park. The Chief Minister also stressed on managing urban encroachments and improving infrastructure with projects like the RRTS corridor.