Tragedy Strikes: Air India Crash Claims 265 Lives

Prime Minister Modi visits the Air India crash site in Ahmedabad, where 265 lives were lost. The doomed plane, bound for London, struck a medical college complex shortly after takeoff. The devastating incident involved passengers and crew from multiple nations, with only one survivor reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-06-2025 09:10 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 09:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the site of a tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on Friday, where 265 people perished. The visit underscores the magnitude of the disaster and the nation's need to come together in mourning.

Upon arrival at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport, Modi proceeded to the crash location in the Meghaninagar area. He was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, highlighting the government's commitment to addressing the calamity.

The plane, heading to London and carrying 242 individuals, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, collided with a medical college complex. While 169 Indians were among the passengers, only one person survived the horrific incident.

