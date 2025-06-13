Rajasthan Awaits Relief: Pre-Monsoon Showers Expected

Residents of Rajasthan, grappling with searing temperatures, may find solace as pre-monsoon showers are slated to begin this Saturday. Officials expressed optimism that the impending weather shift can alleviate the oppressive heat experienced statewide in recent days.

The meteorological department anticipates a southeastward circulation system over southern Rajasthan, augmented by eastern Bay of Bengal winds. This confluence is likely to spur increased pre-monsoon activity across Udaipur, Kota, Jaipur, and Bharatpur.

Despite Friday's sweltering predictions, which might see maximum temperatures soar to 45-48 degrees Celsius in Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, and Bharatpur, a cooling effect is forecasted as thunderstorms and rain follow. Progressing pre-monsoon conditions could yield a noteworthy dip in temperatures beginning June 15.

