Left Menu

Rajasthan Awaits Relief: Pre-Monsoon Showers Expected

Rajasthan is set to experience much-needed relief from the ongoing heatwave as pre-monsoon activity begins. Temperatures across regions like Udaipur, Kota, and Bharatpur are projected to drop slightly. Weather changes stem from a circulation system over southern Rajasthan boosted by eastern winds from the Bay of Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-06-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 12:22 IST
Rajasthan Awaits Relief: Pre-Monsoon Showers Expected
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Residents of Rajasthan, grappling with searing temperatures, may find solace as pre-monsoon showers are slated to begin this Saturday. Officials expressed optimism that the impending weather shift can alleviate the oppressive heat experienced statewide in recent days.

The meteorological department anticipates a southeastward circulation system over southern Rajasthan, augmented by eastern Bay of Bengal winds. This confluence is likely to spur increased pre-monsoon activity across Udaipur, Kota, Jaipur, and Bharatpur.

Despite Friday's sweltering predictions, which might see maximum temperatures soar to 45-48 degrees Celsius in Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, and Bharatpur, a cooling effect is forecasted as thunderstorms and rain follow. Progressing pre-monsoon conditions could yield a noteworthy dip in temperatures beginning June 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025