Rajasthan Awaits Relief: Pre-Monsoon Showers Expected
Rajasthan is set to experience much-needed relief from the ongoing heatwave as pre-monsoon activity begins. Temperatures across regions like Udaipur, Kota, and Bharatpur are projected to drop slightly. Weather changes stem from a circulation system over southern Rajasthan boosted by eastern winds from the Bay of Bengal.
- Country:
- India
Residents of Rajasthan, grappling with searing temperatures, may find solace as pre-monsoon showers are slated to begin this Saturday. Officials expressed optimism that the impending weather shift can alleviate the oppressive heat experienced statewide in recent days.
The meteorological department anticipates a southeastward circulation system over southern Rajasthan, augmented by eastern Bay of Bengal winds. This confluence is likely to spur increased pre-monsoon activity across Udaipur, Kota, Jaipur, and Bharatpur.
Despite Friday's sweltering predictions, which might see maximum temperatures soar to 45-48 degrees Celsius in Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, and Bharatpur, a cooling effect is forecasted as thunderstorms and rain follow. Progressing pre-monsoon conditions could yield a noteworthy dip in temperatures beginning June 15.
(With inputs from agencies.)