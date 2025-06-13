Left Menu

Elan Foundation Transforms Public Offices in Gurugram for Better Citizen Experience

The Elan Group's CSR arm, Elan Foundation, renovated the SDM Office in Badshahpur and the Tehsil Office in Wazirabad, Gurugram. The project aimed at enhancing public service delivery through infrastructure improvements, reflecting their commitment to community development and improved citizen experience.

Gurugram | Updated: 13-06-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 14:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move to enhance public service delivery, Elan Foundation, the CSR division of Elan Group, has completed the renovation of two crucial public offices in Gurugram: the SDM Office in Badshahpur and the Tehsil Office in Wazirabad.

The upgraded facilities, officially inaugurated with the presence of key officials, focus on creating a more efficient and citizen-friendly environment, with improvements in infrastructure, aesthetics, and overall accessibility.

This initiative underscores Elan Group's commitment to community development, aiming to empower citizens and improve grassroots governance by optimizing local infrastructure and enhancing public services.

