Elan Foundation Transforms Public Offices in Gurugram for Better Citizen Experience

In a significant move to enhance public service delivery, Elan Foundation, the CSR division of Elan Group, has completed the renovation of two crucial public offices in Gurugram: the SDM Office in Badshahpur and the Tehsil Office in Wazirabad.

The upgraded facilities, officially inaugurated with the presence of key officials, focus on creating a more efficient and citizen-friendly environment, with improvements in infrastructure, aesthetics, and overall accessibility.

This initiative underscores Elan Group's commitment to community development, aiming to empower citizens and improve grassroots governance by optimizing local infrastructure and enhancing public services.

(With inputs from agencies.)