Microplastic Menace: Debris from Sunk Cargo Vessel Reaches Sri Lanka

Microplastic pellets from the sunken MSC Elsa 03 cargo vessel have reached Sri Lanka's northern coastlines, sparking environmental concerns. The debris, originating from the shipwreck off Kerala, poses no immediate health risk, but cleanup efforts are underway to remove plastic waste from affected shores.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 13-06-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 15:27 IST
Microplastic pellets from the sunken cargo vessel MSC Elsa 03 have started appearing along the northern coastlines of Sri Lanka, prompting concerns over environmental damage. The incident follows the vessel's sinking off Kerala's coast.

The affected areas include Delft Island, Jaffna, Nainativu, and Mannar, with lighter traces found in Kilinochchi and Chilaw. The Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA) has verified the debris' origins and warns that ocean currents combined with strong winds may increase the amount of debris washing ashore.

The MSC Elsa 03, a Liberian-flagged ship, carried 643 containers, including 13 dangerous goods categories, and several filled with plastic pellets. The MEPA assures the public there's no health risk, with operations underway to clean coastal debris. The situation continues to be monitored closely by international and local authorities.

