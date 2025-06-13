Left Menu

U.S. Health News Update: Major Changes and Developments

The U.S. health sector witnesses significant changes, including FDA's approval of UroGen's bladder cancer drug, a CDC workforce restoration, and controversial moves by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., reshaping vaccine advisory panels. Additionally, major acquisitions and strategic business decisions in the pharma sector highlight evolving industry dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 18:30 IST
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a new bladder cancer drug developed by UroGen Pharma, promising an alternative to traditional surgical treatments. The news resulted in a sharp increase in the company's stock, underlining investor confidence.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reinstating 450 employees laid off during the Trump administration. These workers, primarily from the National Center for HIV, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and Tuberculosis Prevention, are getting their jobs back, marking a significant shift in workforce policy.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has implemented sweeping changes, including the removal of the 17-member vaccine advisory board, citing conflicts of interest. The restructuring includes the appointment of anti-vaccine proponents, raising concerns among public health experts.

