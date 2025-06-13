Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Chennai Metro Girder Collapse Sparks Investigation

In an unexpected incident, girders near Chennai's L&T office collapsed, resulting in the tragic death of a man. The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) assures a thorough investigation and has offered compensation to the deceased's kin. An enquiry committee has been formed to uncover the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-06-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 20:13 IST
  • India

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has pledged a comprehensive investigation following the sudden collapse of two girders near the L&T headquarters in Manapakkam. The incident resulted in the death of a 43-year-old man, Ramesh, who fell victim to the accident while traversing the area on a two-wheeler.

According to a late-night statement from CMRL, the unexpected collapse occurred when an 'A-frame' support slipped, causing the girders to tumble ominously. CMRL, along with its contractors, swiftly cleared the debris and ensured that an investigation is underway to ascertain the incident's cause.

Expressing deep regret, CMRL confirmed the fatality and announced an immediate ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to Ramesh's family. The contractor, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), has further extended a compensation of Rs 20 lakh. An enquiry committee has been constituted to delve into the mishap and ensure accountability.

