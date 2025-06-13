Tropical Storm Wutip Batters Southern China

Tropical storm Wutip made a forceful entry into southern China on Friday, lashing coastal regions with powerful winds and torrents of rain, according to the National Meteorological Centre.

Recording wind speeds of up to 108 km per hour near its core, Wutip touched down in Dongfang city on Hainan's resort island province at approximately 11 pm local time (1500 GMT). This was after it had already disrupted transportation services, halted school operations, and closed tourist attractions in the surrounding areas.

The name Wutip, derived from the Cantonese term for "butterfly," developed over the South China Sea earlier in the week and escalated into a tropical storm by June 11. Its timing marks the fifth-latest commencement of the Pacific tropical cyclone season in recent history.

