Delhi Faces Severe Water Shortage Due to Reduced Supply

Delhi is grappling with a looming water shortage as major water treatment facilities, Wazirabad and Chandrawal, report a decline in water production. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) attributed the shortfall to diminished raw water supply levels.

Officials report that the water level at Wazirabad pond has decreased significantly, impacting the supply to Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla plants. This has led to a drastic reduction in potable water production, approximately 25-30% less than usual.

Residents in areas like South Extension, Greater Kailash, and Kashmere Gate are advised to conserve water, with DJB urging judicious use. Water tankers will be deployed as needed, although there is no timeline for resolution provided by officials.