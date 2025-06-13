Left Menu

Delhi Faces Severe Water Shortage Due to Reduced Supply

Delhi is experiencing a water shortage as the Delhi Jal Board's major plants at Wazirabad and Chandrawal reduce production due to low raw water supply. The situation has led to a significant drop in potable water production, affecting several areas across the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 22:02 IST
Delhi Faces Severe Water Shortage Due to Reduced Supply
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi is grappling with a looming water shortage as major water treatment facilities, Wazirabad and Chandrawal, report a decline in water production. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) attributed the shortfall to diminished raw water supply levels.

Officials report that the water level at Wazirabad pond has decreased significantly, impacting the supply to Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla plants. This has led to a drastic reduction in potable water production, approximately 25-30% less than usual.

Residents in areas like South Extension, Greater Kailash, and Kashmere Gate are advised to conserve water, with DJB urging judicious use. Water tankers will be deployed as needed, although there is no timeline for resolution provided by officials.

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025