Tragedy in Mathura: Excavation Mishap Claims Lives

In Mathura, a magisterial inquiry has been launched after a catastrophic incident saw the loss of three lives, including two young sisters, when a building collapsed amid excavation efforts. The Mathura district magistrate announced the probe on Monday.

According to District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh, Additional District Magistrate Pankaj Kumar Verma will spearhead the investigation, aiming to identify and penalize those accountable. The government has assured that the affected will receive aid as per policies.

In the tragic incident, Totaram (38), Yashoda (6), and Kavya (3) were killed. It transpired that unauthorized digging, intended to clear a plot for sale, possibly triggered the collapse. One survivor was successfully rescued, now reportedly stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)