Tragedy in Mathura: Excavation Mishap Claims Lives

A magisterial inquiry has been initiated following the tragic death of three individuals, including two sisters, in Mathura due to a house collapse during illegal excavation work. The district administration promises strict action against those responsible and pledges government assistance for affected families.

Updated: 16-06-2025 14:31 IST
  India

In Mathura, a magisterial inquiry has been launched after a catastrophic incident saw the loss of three lives, including two young sisters, when a building collapsed amid excavation efforts. The Mathura district magistrate announced the probe on Monday.

According to District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh, Additional District Magistrate Pankaj Kumar Verma will spearhead the investigation, aiming to identify and penalize those accountable. The government has assured that the affected will receive aid as per policies.

In the tragic incident, Totaram (38), Yashoda (6), and Kavya (3) were killed. It transpired that unauthorized digging, intended to clear a plot for sale, possibly triggered the collapse. One survivor was successfully rescued, now reportedly stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

