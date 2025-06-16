Tragedy in the Tyrolean Alps: Lightning Claims Three Hikers
Three hikers, including two brothers and one's wife, were killed by a lightning strike in Austria's Tyrolean Alps during a weekend thunderstorm. Police reported the incident near the Mittagsspitze mountain. A rescue helicopter discovered their bodies at approximately 7,440 feet in altitude.
In a tragic incident in Austria's Tyrolean Alps, three hikers lost their lives due to a lightning strike amid a thunderstorm, police reported on Monday. Two brothers and the wife of one of the men were the victims of this rare natural disaster.
The devastating event occurred on Sunday afternoon as the group was descending the Mittagsspitze mountain, located near the village of Flirsch. Authorities believe that a single lightning strike was responsible for the fatalities.
A rescue helicopter located the bodies of the victims at an altitude of approximately 2,268 meters (7,440 feet), near a mountain path, reflecting the harsh and unpredictable nature of alpine conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
