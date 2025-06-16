CSIR-NPL Honours Dr. K. S. Krishnan with Lecture and Quantum Workshop 2025

The CSIR-National Physical Laboratory (CSIR-NPL), a constituent of India’s premier research network under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), hosted the prestigious Dr. K. S. Krishnan Memorial Lecture on June 16, 2025. This year’s edition was particularly significant, aligning with the global observance of the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology 2025, thus reinforcing India’s continued commitment to the frontiers of quantum research and metrology.

Honouring a Scientific Visionary

The annual memorial lecture series was instituted in 1965 to commemorate the outstanding scientific legacy of Dr. Kariamanickam Srinivasa Krishnan, the founding Director of CSIR-NPL and an eminent physicist who co-discovered the Raman Effect alongside Sir C. V. Raman. His contributions to magnetism, quantum mechanics, and physical sciences laid the cornerstone for India's modern scientific pursuits.

Over the decades, the lecture series has gained international repute, regularly hosting Nobel Laureates, pathbreaking researchers, and policy leaders. It serves not only as a tribute but also as an inspiring platform for India’s scientific community and youth.

Memorial Lecture by Prof. Ganapathy Baskaran

This year, Prof. Ganapathy Baskaran, Distinguished Professor at IIT Madras, Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics, Canada, and Matscience, Chennai, delivered the keynote lecture titled: “Prediction of Room Temperature Superconductivity in Graphite, K. S. Krishnan’s Favourite Mineral.”

Prof. Baskaran is internationally known for his pioneering theoretical work in condensed matter physics and high-temperature superconductivity. In his lecture, he traced the historical and scientific affinity that Dr. K. S. Krishnan had with graphite and elaborated on its quantum properties, specifically focusing on superconductivity in doped graphene and graphite.

He drew connections between the Bardeen-Cooper-Schrieffer (BCS) theory and his own Resonating Valence Bond (RVB) theory, which offers an alternative understanding of high-temperature superconductivity. Prof. Baskaran argued that the RVB framework holds promise for discovering room temperature superconductivity, a transformative phenomenon that could redefine energy transmission and electronic technologies.

Dr. Nita Dilawar Highlights Role of Quantum Metrology

Dr. Nita Dilawar, speaking as the Director’s representative of CSIR-NPL, inaugurated the event by reflecting on the profound scientific and societal contributions of Dr. Krishnan. She emphasized CSIR-NPL’s critical role as India’s National Metrology Institute, ensuring national measurement standards that support industry, defence, healthcare, and environmental monitoring.

She also highlighted how quantum science is rapidly reshaping metrology, enabling ultra-precise measurements of time, force, temperature, and mass, essential for next-generation applications in navigation, telecommunications, and space science.

Dr. Dilawar noted, “As we celebrate the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology, it is imperative that we also recognise India’s contributions in this transformative field. CSIR-NPL continues to lead with innovations in quantum metrology, sensors, and material characterization.”

Workshop on Quantum Metrology: A Prelude to the Memorial Event

In the lead-up to the lecture, CSIR-NPL organised a “Workshop on Quantum Metrology, Materials and Technologies” on June 10, 2025, which brought together scholars, researchers, and budding scientists for intensive discourse and collaboration.

Prof. T. Ramasami, Former Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, and Chairman of the K. S. Krishnan Memorial Trust, served as the Chief Guest of the workshop. In his keynote address, Prof. Ramasami advocated for greater industry-academia-government partnerships to foster indigenous development of quantum technologies and to address national strategic needs.

The workshop featured technical presentations on quantum sensors, nanomaterials, precision instrumentation, and emerging quantum communication technologies. It served as a platform for interaction between veteran scientists and young researchers, many of whom are shaping the next chapter of India’s quantum ambitions.

Youth Excellence Recognised

A special highlight of the memorial event was the recognition of 13 outstanding research scholars and school internship students. These young minds received Best Presentation Awards for their innovative research projects and insightful discussions during the workshop. This gesture underlined CSIR-NPL’s dedication to nurturing the next generation of scientific talent.

A Legacy That Continues to Inspire

With its strong foundation in metrology and cutting-edge research, CSIR-NPL stands as a beacon of scientific excellence. Events such as the Dr. K. S. Krishnan Memorial Lecture not only celebrate past achievements but also pave the way for future innovations by fostering dialogue, mentorship, and recognition.

The 2025 edition of the lecture and the accompanying workshop reaffirmed the laboratory’s pivotal role in aligning India with global scientific milestones, especially in the era of quantum technology.