Left Menu

Adityanath Pushes for Timely Completion of Varanasi Projects

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to ensure the timely completion of development projects in Varanasi. He emphasized readiness for the Central Zonal Council meeting and urged major progress on infrastructural developments. He also highlighted the importance of environmental and law enforcement initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 16-06-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 23:04 IST
Adityanath Pushes for Timely Completion of Varanasi Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to ensure that all ongoing development projects within Varanasi are completed punctually. Attending a meeting with senior officials, Adityanath emphasized that the execution of projects must proceed without negligence to deliver timely benefits to the public.

The chief minister underscored the necessity for comprehensive cleaning of drains and sewers before the monsoon season to avert waterlogging issues. He also reviewed infrastructural projects such as the ring road, a bridge over the Ganga River, and urged accelerated action on the Dalmandi road widening project.

Moreover, Adityanath reviewed preparations for the Central Zonal Council meeting scheduled for June 24. He highlighted the need for robust law enforcement, including actions against traffic rule violators, and called for grand celebrations of the International Yoga Day on June 21 with public participation.

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025