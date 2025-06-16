Adityanath Pushes for Timely Completion of Varanasi Projects

In a decisive move on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to ensure that all ongoing development projects within Varanasi are completed punctually. Attending a meeting with senior officials, Adityanath emphasized that the execution of projects must proceed without negligence to deliver timely benefits to the public.

The chief minister underscored the necessity for comprehensive cleaning of drains and sewers before the monsoon season to avert waterlogging issues. He also reviewed infrastructural projects such as the ring road, a bridge over the Ganga River, and urged accelerated action on the Dalmandi road widening project.

Moreover, Adityanath reviewed preparations for the Central Zonal Council meeting scheduled for June 24. He highlighted the need for robust law enforcement, including actions against traffic rule violators, and called for grand celebrations of the International Yoga Day on June 21 with public participation.