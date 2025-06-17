Innovative Diapers: Combining Fungi and Baby Poop for a Greener Future

An innovative approach from a Texas-based startup is aiming to revolutionize diaper disposal and reduce environmental impact. Hiro Technologies, located in Austin, has introduced MycoDigestible Diapers, a groundbreaking product designed to tackle landfill waste.

These disposable diapers are uniquely paired with a packet of fungi. Once added to used diapers, the fungi are activated by moisture from feces, urine, and the environment. The activation process initiates the biodegradation of the plastic material, potentially mitigating the extensive landfill debris attributable to disposable diapers.

The collaborative action between baby waste and fungi marks a significant traction in eco-friendly consumer products, presenting a promising solution to a pervasive environmental issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)