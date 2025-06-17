Demolition Drive in South Delhi: Crackdown on Illegal Structures

In a move to tackle encroachments, authorities commenced a demolition drive near Barapullah drain in South Delhi on Tuesday. Ensuring law and order, heavy police deployment supported the operation, a local police officer confirmed.

Early in the morning, a Special Task Force (STF) equipped with excavators arrived at INA to demolish allegedly illegal structures. This drive marks the second such operation in the area this month. Previously, authorities razed over 300 encroachments at Madrasi Camp near the drain.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta justified the drive, emphasizing that the structures were narrowing the drain, leading to waterlogging in adjacent areas. She asserted that demolitions are crucial for successful desilting. Similar actions were recently conducted in Kalkaji's Bhoomiheen Camp, Ashok Vihar, and Wazirpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)