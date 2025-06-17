A Green Revolution: The Aravalli Green Wall Initiative

In a significant environmental initiative, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav has called for people to create forests named after their mothers under the Aravalli Green Wall Project. This project envisions a vast 1,400-km and five-km wide green belt aiming to curb desertification along the Aravalli mountain range.

Launching the 'National Workshop on Strategies for Combating Desertification and Drought' in Jodhpur, Yadav highlighted the detrimental effects of unsustainable farming, extensive urea and pesticide use, and groundwater overuse, which are contributing to land degradation globally.

Yadav emphasized India's strategies to counteract these issues, including river interlinking, soil health card distribution to farmers, and massive plantation efforts, which are pivotal in restoring the degraded land of the Aravalli range spanning Delhi to Gujarat.

