Tragic Lightning Strikes in Jharkhand: Lives Lost as Monsoon Arrives

In a tragic start to the monsoon season, three individuals, including a woman and her daughter, were killed by lightning strikes in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Tuesday, according to local police reports.

At Chando village, Sarastia Devi, aged 60, and her 21-year-old daughter Rupa Kumari were sitting on their verandah when the unfortunate event occurred. Chainpur police station in-charge Shriram Sharma confirmed their deaths and stated that their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, while Devi's husband, who was injured, receives treatment at a hospital.

Another incident in the Rehla police station area claimed the life of an elderly man, whose identity authorities are still verifying. These incidents coincided with the onset of the monsoon, marked by heavy rains and a 'red' alert for severe weather issued by the meteorological department for June 18 and 19.

