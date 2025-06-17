Mumbai's Road Revolution: BMC Makes Strides in Concretisation

The ambitious road concretisation project by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has reached nearly half of its target as of May 31, according to recent announcements. This initiative, launched two years ago, aims to improve over 2,121 roads, stretching 698.44 km.

With 1,385 roads and 342.74 km now completed, the BMC reports a 49% completion rate. Specifically, 771 road stretches measuring 186 km have been fully concretised, while work on 614 roads covering 156.74 km has reached a significant milestone from junction to junction.

The project is divided into two phases. Phase I covers 700 roads, and with 582 completed, it shows a 63.53% achievement. Phase II involves the remaining 1,421 roads, of which 803 have been completed, reflecting a 36.84% completion rate. Post-concretisation, roads are reopened to traffic, with quality checked by IIT Bombay.

