Left Menu

Mumbai's Road Revolution: BMC Makes Strides in Concretisation

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has achieved 49% of its road concretisation project, completing work on 1,385 roads out of a planned 2,121 by May 31. The two-phase project, started two years ago, covers 698.44 km of roads, with Phase I more advanced in completion compared to Phase II.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 22:08 IST
Mumbai's Road Revolution: BMC Makes Strides in Concretisation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ambitious road concretisation project by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has reached nearly half of its target as of May 31, according to recent announcements. This initiative, launched two years ago, aims to improve over 2,121 roads, stretching 698.44 km.

With 1,385 roads and 342.74 km now completed, the BMC reports a 49% completion rate. Specifically, 771 road stretches measuring 186 km have been fully concretised, while work on 614 roads covering 156.74 km has reached a significant milestone from junction to junction.

The project is divided into two phases. Phase I covers 700 roads, and with 582 completed, it shows a 63.53% achievement. Phase II involves the remaining 1,421 roads, of which 803 have been completed, reflecting a 36.84% completion rate. Post-concretisation, roads are reopened to traffic, with quality checked by IIT Bombay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025