India's Green Mission Update: Aiming for Ecological Revival

On Tuesday, the government introduced a revamped National Mission for Green India, targeting the restoration of forests in the Western Ghats, the Himalayas, and the Aravalli range. Launched on World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought, the mission also targets greening the northwest arid regions.

Initially meant to enhance ecosystem services across 10 million hectares by 2020, the mission aims to increase forest-based income for three million households and enhance CO2 sequestration. By 2020-21, interventions affected 11.22 million hectares, and the mission now targets an additional CO2 sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes by 2030.

A component of India's National Action Plan on Climate Change since 2008, the updated mission seeks to revive the Aravalli hills and other critical ecosystems. The Aravalli Green Wall project will create a green buffer to combat desert winds, aiming for long-term ecological stability. The mission also plans to restore the Western Ghats, battling severe damage from deforestation and pollution, and tackle issues in Himalayan slopes and northeastern regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)