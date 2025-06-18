Left Menu

Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki: Indonesia's Volcanic Awakening

Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano in Indonesia erupted, releasing massive columns of ash. Authorities heightened the alert to its maximum level. Although no casualties were reported this time, residents remain wary of potential lava flows. The volcano had previously erupted with deadly consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lembata | Updated: 18-06-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 10:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic display of nature's power, Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki in south-central Indonesia erupted, sending towers of hot ash into the atmosphere. The eruption, which saw alert levels maxed and the danger zone widened to an 8-kilometer radius, has left residents on edge.

According to Indonesia's Geology Agency, Tuesday's eruption spewed out an astonishing 10,000 meters of thick, grey ash clouds, a significant surge from the volcano's typical activity. Remarkably, these clouds were visible even from cities positioned 90 to 150 kilometers away.

While no casualties were reported in this eruption, vigilance remains high, with warnings about potential lava flows due to heavy rain. This eruption follows previous incidents, the most recent being in November, which resulted in fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

