Tensions Escalate: Iran Warns U.S. Amid Israel Conflict

Iran has issued a warning to the United States, threatening a firm response if the U.S. is directly involved in Israel's military actions. As missile strikes between Iran and Israel intensify, the Iranian ambassador to the UN criticizes U.S. involvement and rhetoric, while citizens evacuate major cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 14:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran has issued a stern warning to the United States, threatening a decisive response if the U.S. becomes directly involved in Israel's military operations. This statement was made by the Iranian ambassador to the UN in Geneva amidst rising tensions.

The conflict heightened when Israel launched an air offensive alleging Iran's nuclear weapon ambitions, which Iran denies. U.S. President Donald Trump's call for Iran's 'unconditional surrender' has been termed as unwarranted by Iranian officials.

As both nations engage in missile exchanges, thousands of Iranians are evacuating major cities. The U.S. has so far engaged indirectly by deploying fighter jets and intercepting missiles aimed at Israel, though its future role remains cautiously monitored by Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

