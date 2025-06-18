Tensions Escalate: Iran Warns U.S. Amid Israel Conflict

Iran has issued a stern warning to the United States, threatening a decisive response if the U.S. becomes directly involved in Israel's military operations. This statement was made by the Iranian ambassador to the UN in Geneva amidst rising tensions.

The conflict heightened when Israel launched an air offensive alleging Iran's nuclear weapon ambitions, which Iran denies. U.S. President Donald Trump's call for Iran's 'unconditional surrender' has been termed as unwarranted by Iranian officials.

As both nations engage in missile exchanges, thousands of Iranians are evacuating major cities. The U.S. has so far engaged indirectly by deploying fighter jets and intercepting missiles aimed at Israel, though its future role remains cautiously monitored by Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)