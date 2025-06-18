Left Menu

Odisha Braces for Intense Rainfall and Thunderstorms

The India Meteorological Department warns of heavy rain and thunderstorms in Odisha till June 24, due to a low pressure area. Red and Orange warnings have been issued for various districts, with advisories against sea ventures. Potential landslides and damage to infrastructure are forecasted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-06-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 16:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a stern weather warning for several districts in Odisha, forecasting heavy rain and thunderstorms till June 24. This is due to a well-marked low pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal moving slowly towards Jharkhand, leading to adverse weather conditions.

IMD's mid-day bulletin indicates that heavy to very heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms, will impact various parts of Odisha between June 18 and 24. Key districts like Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar are under a Red Warning, prompting immediate action, while an Orange Warning is in place for others including Sundargarh and Jharsuguda.

Further, the IMD advises caution with advisory notices and recommends restrictions on tourism activities and sea ventures. Residents should be prepared for possible landslides and infrastructural damage due to strong winds and rain in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

