Relief Rains Bring Down Temperatures in Punjab and Haryana

In a turn of weather, both Punjab and Haryana saw a significant drop in maximum temperatures, attributed to recent rains. Major cities experienced relief from the sweltering heat as temperatures remained below normal levels.

According to the Met Office, areas such as Ludhiana, Patiala, and Ambala received sufficient rainfall, offering a much-needed reprieve. Even Chandigarh witnessed light showers, contributing to the cooler climate.

The contrast is evident as maximum temperatures hovered between 31 and 36 degrees Celsius, a noticeable drop from the over-40 degree Celsius heat experienced the previous week. This climatic shift marks a relief for both regions.

