Left Menu

Relief Rains Bring Down Temperatures in Punjab and Haryana

Punjab and Haryana experienced a drop in maximum temperatures following rains. While dry weather returned, temperatures remained below normal. Major cities in both states witnessed relief with cooler temperatures compared to the previous week's heatwave. Notable decreases were recorded across various locations, signaling a welcome respite from the heat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-06-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 20:01 IST
Relief Rains Bring Down Temperatures in Punjab and Haryana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a turn of weather, both Punjab and Haryana saw a significant drop in maximum temperatures, attributed to recent rains. Major cities experienced relief from the sweltering heat as temperatures remained below normal levels.

According to the Met Office, areas such as Ludhiana, Patiala, and Ambala received sufficient rainfall, offering a much-needed reprieve. Even Chandigarh witnessed light showers, contributing to the cooler climate.

The contrast is evident as maximum temperatures hovered between 31 and 36 degrees Celsius, a noticeable drop from the over-40 degree Celsius heat experienced the previous week. This climatic shift marks a relief for both regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025