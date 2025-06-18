How Homo sapiens' Ecological Flexibility Triggered a Global Migration
New research uncovers why Homo sapiens successfully dispersed out of Africa 50,000 years ago. Adaptability to diverse habitats, developed over 70,000 years ago, enabled humans to conquer varied environments. This adaptability, spurred by social and cultural advancements, gave them an edge when encountering new lands and other human species.
The study, led by a team of international researchers, indicates that this newfound ecological flexibility allowed ancient humans to thrive in the challenging environments they encountered as they spread across the globe. Environments as diverse as thick forests and arid deserts were no longer barriers.
Archeologists from Loyola University and the Max Planck Institute suggest that cultural and social advances greatly enhanced humans' ability to adapt. These adaptations provided Homo sapiens with critical advantages when they encountered other human species, who eventually became extinct.
