How Homo sapiens' Ecological Flexibility Triggered a Global Migration

Recent studies have shed light on the successful global migration of Homo sapiens out of Africa around 50,000 years ago. This epochal journey was enabled by a greater adaptability to diverse habitats, first developed approximately 70,000 years ago.

The study, led by a team of international researchers, indicates that this newfound ecological flexibility allowed ancient humans to thrive in the challenging environments they encountered as they spread across the globe. Environments as diverse as thick forests and arid deserts were no longer barriers.

Archeologists from Loyola University and the Max Planck Institute suggest that cultural and social advances greatly enhanced humans' ability to adapt. These adaptations provided Homo sapiens with critical advantages when they encountered other human species, who eventually became extinct.

(With inputs from agencies.)