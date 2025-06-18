Left Menu

Revitalizing Rivers: Nagaland's Sustainable Fish Ranching Initiative

The Nagaland government launched a fish-ranching initiative in the Doyang river, releasing one lakh fingerlings to boost aquatic biodiversity. This effort under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana aims to promote sustainable fishing and conserve indigenous species like the Mahseer. Communities are urged to avoid harmful fishing practices.

Updated: 18-06-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 22:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to boost fish populations, the Nagaland government has released around 100,000 fingerlings into the Doyang River, officials revealed on Wednesday.

The release campaign, spearheaded by the Department of Fisheries & Aquatic Resources, marks the beginning of an awareness-focused fish ranching program at Aghakupu, Doyang.

Aligned with the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, this initiative aims to encourage sustainable fishing practices and enrich the region's aquatic biodiversity by reintroducing native species, including Nagaland's State Fish, the Mahseer.

Principal Secretary Y Kikheto Sema highlighted that combining fish ranching with public education could restore fish populations, enhance river ecology, and ensure food security.

Sema called on local communities to abandon harmful fishing methods, such as chemical use and fine-meshed nets, that damage aquatic life.

He stressed the significance of conserving native fish and backing local fishing livelihoods through scientific means and prudent resource management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

