Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's New Bungalow Move

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is preparing to relocate to Bungalow No 1 on Raj Niwas Marg, renowned for its strategic location. Sources have revealed that renovations are in the pipeline, although the Chief Minister's Office has yet to confirm the final acceptance of these plans.

The residence, a spacious four-room structure previously assigned to LG Secretariat employees, will provide ample space for public meetings. This move is anticipated to address the overcrowding challenges faced at her current Shalimar Bagh address.

Moreover, Bungalow No 2, previously used by former minister Gopal Rai, will serve as a 'Camp Office' for fulfilling governmental duties, enhancing accessibility for the public. Most cabinet members in the new BJP government have already secured official accommodations within the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)