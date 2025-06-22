Diplomatic Strain: U.S., China, and the Strait of Hormuz Dilemma
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged China to prevent Iran from closing the Strait of Hormuz after the U.S. struck Iranian nuclear sites. Closing the strait would damage global economies, Rubio warned. The U.S. is open to talks, but warns Iran against retaliation.
On Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio appealed to China to influence Iran against closing the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil passage, following U.S. military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.
Speaking on Fox News, Rubio highlighted the global economic impact of such a closure and urged diplomatic intervention while emphasizing U.S. readiness to respond.
Despite significant U.S. military action, Rubio signaled openness to negotiation with Iran, cautioning against any retaliatory measures, which he termed as potentially disastrous for Iran.
