UK Launches Global Talent Taskforce to Attract Top Minds in Science and Technology

The UK has unveiled a Global Talent Taskforce and GBP 54 million fund to attract top science and technology talent. Aimed at researchers, entrepreneurs, and creatives, the initiative seeks to build a talent pipeline to boost economic growth and innovation as part of a new Industrial Strategy.

The UK is taking significant steps to attract the world's leading minds in science and technology with the unveiling of a new Global Talent Taskforce. Backed by a GBP 54 million Global Talent Fund, the initiative aims to enhance British expertise by attracting top-tier researchers, entrepreneurs, managers, engineers, and creatives.

According to the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, this move is designed to bolster the UK's infrastructure, skills, and international connections to transform innovative ideas into tangible advancements, such as new medicines and products. UK Science and Tech Secretary Peter Kyle emphasized the crucial role of global talent in the nation's growth.

The taskforce will report directly to Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves, working within the framework of a broader Industrial Strategy to strengthen key sectors over the next decade. The Global Talent Fund will support universities and research bodies in bringing skilled individuals to the UK without impacting net migration.

