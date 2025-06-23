Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Pilgrims on Yamunotri Trek: Landslide Claims Lives

A landslide near the Kainchi Bhairav Mandir on the Yamunotri trek route in Uttarakhand killed two pilgrims and injured one. Rescue operations are ongoing with multiple agencies involved. Efforts are underway to identify the deceased, as officials continue to monitor the situation closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Uttarkashi | Updated: 23-06-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 23:35 IST
A devastating landslide claimed the lives of two pilgrims and injured another on the trek route to the Yamunotri temple in Uttarakhand. The State Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force, and police are conducting rescue operations, searching for anyone potentially trapped.

The incident unfolded near the 9 Kainchi Bhairav Mandir, with the landslide occurring about 20 meters above the well-trodden path. The emergency operation center in Uttarkashi reported the victims' bodies were recovered while an injured pilgrim from Maharashtra was hospitalized.

Amid heightened rescue efforts, district officials and medical teams were deployed to the site. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his condolences, pledging comprehensive support to manage the unfolding emergency situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

