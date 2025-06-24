IAEA Launches Global Research to Improve Nutrition Outcomes in Radiotherapy Patients

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has announced the launch of a groundbreaking five-year Coordinated Research Project (CRP) to examine how radiotherapy influences body composition and clinical outcomes in cancer patients, with a strong emphasis on integrating nutritional care into oncology treatment plans. This initiative comes amid alarming statistics indicating that 20–40% of cancer deaths are attributable to malnutrition, not cancer itself.

While radiotherapy remains one of the most commonly prescribed cancer treatments worldwide, its side effects—including muscle loss and energy imbalance—can significantly undermine treatment success and survival, especially when patients lack adequate nutritional support. By studying the interplay between radiotherapy and nutrition, this project aims to enhance patient survival, reduce treatment complications, and improve quality of life.

A Global Problem, a Global Response

Cancer is a leading cause of death globally, responsible for nearly 17% of all deaths, with disproportionate impact on low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) where access to timely and high-quality cancer treatment is often severely limited. These regions face a dual burden: not only do many lack the infrastructure for radiotherapy, but patients often present with pre-existing malnutrition, complicating the already demanding treatment protocols.

In response, the IAEA’s Rays of Hope initiative, launched in 2022, is working to expand access to cancer care infrastructure in resource-constrained settings. The new CRP complements this by generating context-specific evidence on the role of nutrition in radiotherapy outcomes—evidence that is sorely lacking in many LMICs.

Scientific Focus of the CRP

Led by experts from the IAEA Division of Human Health, the CRP is poised to fill critical knowledge gaps. According to Dr. Tomoaki Tamaki, Head of Applied Radiation Biology and Radiotherapy, and Dr. Cornelia Loechl, Head of Nutritional and Health-related Environmental Studies, emerging research—mostly from high-income countries—shows that changes in body composition during radiotherapy are linked to poorer outcomes, such as increased toxicity, unplanned treatment interruptions, and decreased survival.

This CRP aims to expand that research base, with a special focus on LMICs. Its four major objectives are:

Evaluate radiotherapy's impact on body composition and energy expenditure using nuclear nutrition assessment methods such as stable isotope techniques. Explore contributing factors to body composition changes in patients undergoing radiotherapy. Assess the influence of body composition on clinical, functional, and patient-reported outcomes, including treatment tolerance and quality of life. Measure the feasibility and utility of assessing sarcopenia (loss of muscle mass and strength) as a routine diagnostic marker during treatment.

Significance of the Research

The CRP is expected to provide critical guidance for cancer treatment centers globally, especially those in LMICs, on how to integrate cost-effective and evidence-based nutritional support into radiotherapy protocols. With the right data, hospitals and policy-makers can better justify investments in nutrition programmes as an essential—not optional—component of comprehensive cancer care.

Beyond scientific value, the project also aims to contribute to health equity by ensuring more inclusive and accessible care standards. It advocates for interdisciplinary collaboration among oncologists, dietitians, radiologists, and public health specialists.

How to Participate in the CRP

The IAEA invites research institutions from all its Member States to apply for participation. Proposals will be accepted in two categories:

Research Contracts: Targeted at institutions in low- and middle-income countries, with financial and technical support from the IAEA.

Research Agreements: Open to high-income countries, allowing them to collaborate and contribute findings.

Interested institutions must submit their Proposal for Research Contract or Agreement using the appropriate template available on the IAEA CRA web portal, and email it to the Research Contracts Administration Section by 31 July 2025. Applicants are encouraged to include women and early-career researchers in their teams, aligning with the IAEA’s commitment to diversity and capacity building.

A New Era for Oncological Nutrition

This CRP underscores a paradigm shift in how cancer treatment is approached—emphasizing that survival isn't just about killing tumors, but also about supporting the body’s resilience through holistic, personalized care. With stronger data and institutional collaboration, the IAEA hopes to lead a transformation in global cancer care—one where nutritional science becomes a cornerstone of radiotherapy planning.

As this five-year research journey unfolds, it promises not only to improve the lives of cancer patients worldwide, but also to reshape international guidelines and clinical practices for years to come.