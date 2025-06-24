Uttar Pradesh's New Rescue Centres: A Step Towards Safer Human-Wildlife Coexistence

The Uttar Pradesh Forest and Wildlife Department announced the establishment of four modern rescue centres across the state to address rising human-wildlife conflicts. These facilities will be located in Meerut, Pilibhit, Maharajganj, and Chitrakoot.

Strategically covering Western Uttar Pradesh, Terai, Awadh, and Bundelkhand, the new centers will serve as safe havens for wild animals straying into human areas. According to the department, this initiative is crucial for both wildlife protection and public safety.

The project, with a sanctioned budget of Rs 57.20 crore, features modern facilities like treatment units and watch towers, and will receive manpower support from the State Disaster Response Force. Chief forest conservator Anuradha Vemuri highlighted the centers' role in fostering harmonious coexistence between humans and wildlife.

(With inputs from agencies.)