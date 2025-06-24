Left Menu

Ukraine's Race Against Time: Clearing Landmines for a Safer Future

Ukraine has reduced its landmine-affected area by 20%, now around 137,000 square km. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal notes that most remaining mined regions are farmland. Following Russia's 2022 invasion, which led to decreased grain harvests, 112 specialized companies are aiding demining efforts projected to take at least a decade.

Ukraine's Race Against Time: Clearing Landmines for a Safer Future
Ukraine has launched intensified efforts to eliminate landmines, achieving a 20% reduction in mine-affected areas to approximately 137,000 square km, as announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Most of these remaining dangerous zones are critical farmland, essential to Ukraine's role as a global grain producer. The Russian invasion in 2022 had drastically affected the country's harvests, making these demining efforts crucial.

According to Shmyhal, the mission has mobilized around 9,000 individuals from 112 specialized firms to expedite the clearance process. Despite the progress, military analysts caution that fully demining Ukrainian territories could span at least a decade.

