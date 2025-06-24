Delhi High Court Pushes for New Sewer Line at AIIMS to Prevent Waterlogging

The Delhi High Court has mandated the construction of a sewer line across the AIIMS premises to prevent waterlogging in the Green Park Extension area. This decision was reached during a session headed by Justices Prathibha M Singh and Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, who addressed concerns on water retention issues in the vicinity.

The court emphasized the public necessity of this infrastructure, citing a report from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) which detailed that the sewer would span a length of 200 meters, requiring approximately 130 meters of land within the AIIMS grounds. The proposal aims to connect the sewer line from Green Park Extension to Aurobindo Marg, minimizing disruptions within AIIMS residential areas.

AIIMS had initially voiced opposition, arguing that waterlogging stemmed from rainwater drainage issues rather than sewer inadequacies. Nonetheless, the court aligned with public interests and dictated collaboration among AIIMS, DJB, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to bring this project to fruition. The next court review is scheduled for July 28.

