Left Menu

Delhi High Court Pushes for New Sewer Line at AIIMS to Prevent Waterlogging

The Delhi High Court has mandated the installation of a sewer line at the AIIMS premises to tackle waterlogging issues in Green Park. Despite initial opposition from AIIMS, the court emphasized the public interest and ordered coordination among various authorities to ensure minimal disruption during the project's execution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 19:50 IST
Delhi High Court Pushes for New Sewer Line at AIIMS to Prevent Waterlogging
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has mandated the construction of a sewer line across the AIIMS premises to prevent waterlogging in the Green Park Extension area. This decision was reached during a session headed by Justices Prathibha M Singh and Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, who addressed concerns on water retention issues in the vicinity.

The court emphasized the public necessity of this infrastructure, citing a report from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) which detailed that the sewer would span a length of 200 meters, requiring approximately 130 meters of land within the AIIMS grounds. The proposal aims to connect the sewer line from Green Park Extension to Aurobindo Marg, minimizing disruptions within AIIMS residential areas.

AIIMS had initially voiced opposition, arguing that waterlogging stemmed from rainwater drainage issues rather than sewer inadequacies. Nonetheless, the court aligned with public interests and dictated collaboration among AIIMS, DJB, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to bring this project to fruition. The next court review is scheduled for July 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025