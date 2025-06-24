Tragic Fire Claims Life in Delhi's DLF Moti Nagar Area

A tragic incident unfolded near west Delhi's DLF Moti Nagar, as a massive fire claimed the life of a carpenter, Rajesh. The fire ignited at a banquet hall on Monday night, trapping two individuals.

While one managed to escape with minor injuries, Rajesh unfortunately succumbed to suffocation. The senior police officers confirmed that post-mortem results would provide the definitive cause of death.

The fire, which likely originated from the kitchen, was suspected to have been caused by either a short circuit or a gas leak. Authorities dispatched 24 fire tenders to the scene, battling the flames that engulfed Golden Banquet Hall.

(With inputs from agencies.)