Left Menu

Empowered Task Force: Accelerating Ganga Conservation Efforts

Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil led a review meeting emphasizing the progress made in Ganga conservation. Key initiatives like a hackathon were launched, financial management improvements noted, and protocols for zero untreated sewage discharge discussed. State and central coordination were highlighted as pivotal to success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 21:56 IST
Empowered Task Force: Accelerating Ganga Conservation Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil chaired the 15th meeting of the Empowered Task Force focused on Ganga Conservation, reviewing the advancements by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG). Patil asserted the government's dedication to an integrated, technology-driven conservation strategy, emphasizing the need for ongoing vigilance to protect ecological progress.

The meeting celebrated infrastructural developments, with the launch and foundational work of ten projects in Bihar under the Namami Gange programme. Financial management improvements were highlighted, showcasing a reduction in unresolved Utilization Certificates and long-standing tax issues. Patil unveiled major initiatives, such as a hackathon, to boost scientific and community involvement in river rejuvenation efforts.

Patil advocated for the Treasury Single Account systems and the adoption of insurance surety bonds over traditional bank guarantees to alleviate contractors' financial burden and speed up project execution. Discussions centered on ensuring zero untreated sewage discharge and maintaining key infrastructure, with District Ganga Committees playing a crucial role. Workplace safety was also underscored, with directives for regular safety audits in sewage treatment plants, and third-party STP evaluations by top academic institutions were announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025