Empowered Task Force: Accelerating Ganga Conservation Efforts

Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil chaired the 15th meeting of the Empowered Task Force focused on Ganga Conservation, reviewing the advancements by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG). Patil asserted the government's dedication to an integrated, technology-driven conservation strategy, emphasizing the need for ongoing vigilance to protect ecological progress.

The meeting celebrated infrastructural developments, with the launch and foundational work of ten projects in Bihar under the Namami Gange programme. Financial management improvements were highlighted, showcasing a reduction in unresolved Utilization Certificates and long-standing tax issues. Patil unveiled major initiatives, such as a hackathon, to boost scientific and community involvement in river rejuvenation efforts.

Patil advocated for the Treasury Single Account systems and the adoption of insurance surety bonds over traditional bank guarantees to alleviate contractors' financial burden and speed up project execution. Discussions centered on ensuring zero untreated sewage discharge and maintaining key infrastructure, with District Ganga Committees playing a crucial role. Workplace safety was also underscored, with directives for regular safety audits in sewage treatment plants, and third-party STP evaluations by top academic institutions were announced.

