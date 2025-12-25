Left Menu

Redefining Aravallis: A Battle for Environmental Protection

The redefinition of the Aravallis has sparked controversy, with Congress alleging it leaves the hills unprotected, opening them to mining. Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav counters the claims, asserting a total mining ban. The debate highlights broader concerns about India's commitment to environmental protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 16:21 IST
Redefining Aravallis: A Battle for Environmental Protection
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recent redefinition of the Aravallis by the Indian government has ignited a political firestorm, with Congress claiming the move will leave over 90% of the hills vulnerable to mining activities and environmental degradation.

Jairam Ramesh, a senior Congress leader, criticized the government's environmental policies, pointing out discrepancies between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's global environmental rhetoric and local actions. Ramesh asserts that the new definition ignores expert opinions and undermines ecological balance.

However, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav refutes these allegations, emphasizing that no official study supports Congress's claims and reiterating a total mining ban across the Aravalli range. The ongoing dispute underscores challenges in balancing development with environmental preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025