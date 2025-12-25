Redefining Aravallis: A Battle for Environmental Protection
The redefinition of the Aravallis has sparked controversy, with Congress alleging it leaves the hills unprotected, opening them to mining. Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav counters the claims, asserting a total mining ban. The debate highlights broader concerns about India's commitment to environmental protection.
- Country:
- India
The recent redefinition of the Aravallis by the Indian government has ignited a political firestorm, with Congress claiming the move will leave over 90% of the hills vulnerable to mining activities and environmental degradation.
Jairam Ramesh, a senior Congress leader, criticized the government's environmental policies, pointing out discrepancies between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's global environmental rhetoric and local actions. Ramesh asserts that the new definition ignores expert opinions and undermines ecological balance.
However, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav refutes these allegations, emphasizing that no official study supports Congress's claims and reiterating a total mining ban across the Aravalli range. The ongoing dispute underscores challenges in balancing development with environmental preservation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
