Japan Tightens Grip on Mega-Solar Projects for Environmental Protection

The Japanese government will impose stricter regulations and end financial backing for extensive solar power projects to safeguard the environment and preserve landscapes, officials announced. This policy shift forms part of a broader move endorsed Tuesday, aligning with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's vision to cap mega-scale solar developments.

Concerns include most panels being imported, mainly from China, and the potential harm these panels could do to Japan's landscapes and ecosystem. Alongside rising doubts over offshore wind projects, the solar farm sector faces new challenges. The government contemplates ending support via the feed-in tariff and feed-in premium plans starting April 2027, according to the industry ministry.

While existing facilities and residential solar setups will maintain their support, the focus will shift towards developing next-generation perovskite solar cells. The government also mulls over broadening environmental assessments, potentially affecting projects under 30 megawatts, a change driven by disputes over mega-solar developments in areas like Kushiro Wetland National Park.

