Blaze Erupts in Rohini Factory: Swift Response from Fire Service

A factory in Delhi's Rohini Sector-5 went up in flames on Tuesday evening, prompting a rapid response from fire officials.

The Delhi Fire Service, led by chief Atul Garg, received the report at approximately 7.25 pm. The factory, located near Rithala Metro Station, was quickly attended by 16 fire tenders.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported, though the root cause of the blaze has yet to be determined as fire personnel continue to battle the flames.

(With inputs from agencies.)