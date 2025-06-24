Left Menu

Blaze Erupts in Rohini Factory: Swift Response from Fire Service

A fire erupted at a factory near Rithala Metro Station in Rohini Sector-5, Delhi. The Delhi Fire Service, led by Atul Garg, responded promptly with 16 fire tenders. No casualties have been reported, and the fire's cause remains unknown. Efforts are ongoing to control the situation.

Updated: 24-06-2025 22:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A factory in Delhi's Rohini Sector-5 went up in flames on Tuesday evening, prompting a rapid response from fire officials.

The Delhi Fire Service, led by chief Atul Garg, received the report at approximately 7.25 pm. The factory, located near Rithala Metro Station, was quickly attended by 16 fire tenders.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported, though the root cause of the blaze has yet to be determined as fire personnel continue to battle the flames.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

