Chennai Lake Debacle: Pollution Crisis Draws Tribunal's Attention

The National Green Tribunal has called on the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and other bodies to address pollution concerns in a Chennai lake. The tribunal's move followed a report highlighting severe contamination in a water body near Perumal Koil Street, Chennai.

Suffering under the stench and the spread of mosquitoes, residents attribute the pollution to faulty sewage lines managed by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board. They claim aging pipelines discharge waste directly into the lake, escalating the environmental crisis.

Highlighting legal implications, the tribunal noted violations of several environmental acts and requested responses by August 7. The matter will be taken up by the tribunal's southern zonal bench for further proceedings.