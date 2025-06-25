Wayanad Braces for Potential Flooding Amidst Heavy Rains

Amid continuous downpours over 24 hours, Wayanad's Mundakkai-Chooralmala region finds itself teetering on the edge of disaster. The area, still scarred by last year's tragic landslides, is experiencing rising fears among residents, who recall the heavy losses endured.

District Collector D R Meghashree has urged vigilance, confirming no new landslides have been reported yet, though the region remains under close watch. Local authorities have marked certain areas as no-go zones, stressing the importance of safety as the Chooralmala River threatens to overflow.

Meanwhile, local protests highlight frustration over alleged lapses in response and rehabilitation efforts. With water levels climbing in both the Kabani River and Banasura dam, a red alert is in place, while the government greenlights projects to remove landslide debris from the Punnapuzha River.

(With inputs from agencies.)