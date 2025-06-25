Left Menu

Webb Telescope Unveils New Exoplanet Discovery

The James Webb Space Telescope has discovered a previously unknown exoplanet, a young gas giant the size of Saturn, 110 light-years from Earth. This marks the least massive planet imaged directly, showcasing Webb's advanced capabilities. Future observations may reveal more about its atmosphere and composition.

The James Webb Space Telescope has made a remarkable discovery, identifying a previously unknown exoplanet since its 2021 launch. This young gas giant, comparable in size to Saturn, was found about 110 light-years away, residing in the constellation Antlia.

Most exoplanets have been identified via indirect methods. However, Webb's imaging revealed a planet orbiting a star much smaller than the sun. This planet represents the least massive exoplanet ever imaged, thanks to Webb's sensitive instruments, including a French-made coronagraph on its Mid-Infrared Instrument.

Lead researcher Anne-Marie Lagrange describes this as a significant advancement in examining planetary diversity. The exoplanet orbits its star, TWA 7, at a wide distance. Although Webb can't directly image Earth-sized exoplanets, future efforts may target planets with the potential for life.

