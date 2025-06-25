Rithala Inferno: Hurdles in Battling Blaze Highlight Urban Challenges
In a tragic incident in Delhi's Rohini Sector-5, a fire engulfed a four-storey factory, claiming four lives. Firefighters faced operational challenges due to narrow roads, traffic, and inadequate infrastructure. The fire, suspected to be arson, highlighted the urgent need for better urban planning and emergency response in congested areas.
- Country:
- India
In a devastating fire that claimed four lives, firefighters in Delhi's Rohini Sector-5 faced significant operational challenges, including narrow lanes and traffic congestion. These hurdles impeded their efforts to control the blaze quickly, a senior official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) stated on Wednesday.
The fire erupted in a four-storey building housing a manufacturing unit, reportedly following a worker's act of setting himself on fire due to unpaid wages. This tragic incident has raised concerns about the infrastructural limitations in densely packed urban areas.
The DFS faced logistical constraints as key equipment, such as the Articulated Water Tower and hydraulic platforms, could not be deployed. Additionally, lack of ventilation within the structure demanded the use of JCB machines to create necessary openings. The police have since initiated an investigation into the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
