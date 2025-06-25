Tragic Sewage Incident Claims Young Life

An 18-month-old girl named Devanshi Shyam Shahu has tragically died following a fall into an uncovered sewage chamber near her residence in Bhandewadi area, authorities have reported.

Devanshi's parents, employed as laborers at a nearby construction site, found her unconscious in the chamber on Tuesday evening.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, the young girl was declared dead at 10:05 pm. The Pardi Police are treating the incident as an accidental death and are actively investigating.

(With inputs from agencies.)