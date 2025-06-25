Left Menu

Tragic Sewage Incident Claims Young Life

An 18-month-old girl, Devanshi Shyam Shahu, tragically died after falling into an open sewage chamber near her home in Bhandewadi. Her parents discovered her unconscious and rushed her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police have registered an accidental death case and are investigating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 25-06-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 21:55 IST
An 18-month-old girl named Devanshi Shyam Shahu has tragically died following a fall into an uncovered sewage chamber near her residence in Bhandewadi area, authorities have reported.

Devanshi's parents, employed as laborers at a nearby construction site, found her unconscious in the chamber on Tuesday evening.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, the young girl was declared dead at 10:05 pm. The Pardi Police are treating the incident as an accidental death and are actively investigating.

(With inputs from agencies.)

