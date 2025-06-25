Rethinking Conservation: Blending Tradition with Science

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday declared that integrating local communities is crucial for effective forest conservation. Speaking at the Indian Conservation Conference, he stressed that safeguarding forests cannot be achieved by excluding local populations, advocating for a more humane approach to conservation policies.

Yadav called for a reevaluation of India's forest management strategies in light of modern challenges and pressures. He cited specific instances of human-wildlife conflicts, including tigers in sugarcane fields and elephants in coffee plantations, emphasizing the need for coexistence and traditional knowledge in crafting solutions.

Highlighting India's commitment to conservation, Yadav noted the increase in tiger reserves and Ramsar sites, as well as initiatives like MISHTI and the Green Credit Programme. He asserted that ecological responsibility is compatible with economic growth, reflecting India's dedication to sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)