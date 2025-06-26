Left Menu

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

A tropical depression struck China's Hainan island, adding to recent weather challenges posed by Typhoon Wutip. Meteorologists link such extreme weather events to climate change, which threatens aging flood defenses. The storm will test Guangdong, Guangxi, and Hunan provinces, previously devastated by Wutip.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 26-06-2025 05:46 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 05:46 IST
A tropical depression made landfall on China's Hainan island early Thursday, bringing additional rainfall to an area still recovering from Typhoon Wutip. China's National Meteorological Centre reported that the depression will move from Wenchang across the island before heading back into the South China Sea, aiming for Guangdong province.

This weather event underscores growing climate change challenges for Chinese authorities, as extreme storms and flooding threaten aging flood defenses, risk displacing millions, and cause financial loss. Guangdong province, along with Guangxi and Hunan, faces a severe test as the storm prepares to strike.

Previously, Typhoon Wutip inflicted significant damage, resulting in five fatalities and the evacuation of hundreds of thousands. The recent torrent disrupted roads and cropland, emphasizing the urgent need for adaptation measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

