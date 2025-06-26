Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

A tropical depression made landfall on China's Hainan island early Thursday, bringing additional rainfall to an area still recovering from Typhoon Wutip. China's National Meteorological Centre reported that the depression will move from Wenchang across the island before heading back into the South China Sea, aiming for Guangdong province.

This weather event underscores growing climate change challenges for Chinese authorities, as extreme storms and flooding threaten aging flood defenses, risk displacing millions, and cause financial loss. Guangdong province, along with Guangxi and Hunan, faces a severe test as the storm prepares to strike.

Previously, Typhoon Wutip inflicted significant damage, resulting in five fatalities and the evacuation of hundreds of thousands. The recent torrent disrupted roads and cropland, emphasizing the urgent need for adaptation measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)