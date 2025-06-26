Tragedy Strikes Himachal: Flash Floods Trigger Urgent Search Efforts
Intense search operations are underway in Himachal's Kangra and Kullu districts to locate 10 missing people following flash floods caused by cloudbursts. The disaster claimed two lives and has mobilized teams from SDRF, NDRF, and home guards for rescue efforts. Some missing individuals have been rescued while others remain unaccounted for.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 26-06-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 09:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Search operations have intensified in Himachal's Kangra and Kullu districts, as authorities work to trace 10 people missing following flash floods triggered by recent cloudbursts, officials confirmed on Thursday.
Two people lost their lives and approximately 20 were feared missing due to heavy rainfall on Wednesday evening, although rescuers have since located some of the missing individuals.
The State Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force, and home guards are fully engaged in the rescue efforts, according to Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa, with search and rescue remaining the highest priority.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand SDRF's Remarkable River Rescue: Five Stranded Pilgrims Saved
CM Sukhu Focuses on Development and Investment in Kangra's Future
Revival of Phina Singh Irrigation Project: A Boost to Kangra Agriculture
Heroes in the Flames: Brave SDRF Rescuers Battle Lethal Crash Aftermath
Tragedy Strikes in Kullu: Fatal Accident in Himachal Pradesh