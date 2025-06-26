Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Himachal: Flash Floods Trigger Urgent Search Efforts

Intense search operations are underway in Himachal's Kangra and Kullu districts to locate 10 missing people following flash floods caused by cloudbursts. The disaster claimed two lives and has mobilized teams from SDRF, NDRF, and home guards for rescue efforts. Some missing individuals have been rescued while others remain unaccounted for.

Shimla | Updated: 26-06-2025 09:53 IST
Search operations have intensified in Himachal's Kangra and Kullu districts, as authorities work to trace 10 people missing following flash floods triggered by recent cloudbursts, officials confirmed on Thursday.

Two people lost their lives and approximately 20 were feared missing due to heavy rainfall on Wednesday evening, although rescuers have since located some of the missing individuals.

The State Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force, and home guards are fully engaged in the rescue efforts, according to Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa, with search and rescue remaining the highest priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

